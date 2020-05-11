McEntire conducting helicopter training exercises Thursday

The reason for all of the low-flying aircraft in the Lower Richland are is because McEntire Joint National Guard Base is conducting a routine training exercise.

Low-flying helicopters, tilt-rotor aircraft and airplanes will be seen -- and heard -- during the hours of darkness Thursday evening and possibly Friday morning.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our neighbors and community partners here in Richland County. We are grateful for their continued support,” said Col. Akshai Gandhi, commander of the 169th Fighter Wing at McEntire. “That being said, we have taken every measure to minimize the amount of noise associated with this exercise.”