Military plane crash reported in South Carolina; pilot, co-pilot reportedly OK

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in the Lowcountry reported on Thursday that a military aircraft had crashed.
According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just after 3 p.m. in an uninhabited area of the Lobeco community near Halfmoon Island and Coosaw Plantation.
Few details have been released, but the sheriff's office reports that both the pilot and co-pilot are safe.
The agency didn't provide information regarding the type of aircraft involved or how it ended up crashing.
The general location provided by authorities is roughly three miles north of Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort but it's unclear where the aircraft originated.