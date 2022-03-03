Military plane crash reported in South Carolina; pilot, co-pilot reportedly OK

The crash was reported just after 3 p.m. according to local authorities.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in the Lowcountry reported on Thursday that a military aircraft had crashed.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just after 3 p.m. in an uninhabited area of the Lobeco community near Halfmoon Island and Coosaw Plantation.

Few details have been released, but the sheriff's office reports that both the pilot and co-pilot are safe.

The agency didn't provide information regarding the type of aircraft involved or how it ended up crashing.