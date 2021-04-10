Moncrief Medical Home to return to Fort Jackson

The move is expected to be completed no later than Nov. 15.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Moncrief Army Health Clinic's Moncrief Medical Home is

scheduled to merge its services with the Main Clinic at Fort Jackson,

beginning Nov. 5.

The decision to merge back into the main clinic

allows Moncrief to provide high-quality, more centralized care to patients.

The move will place all of MAHC's health care assets in one location.



The clinic is in the midst of a $38 million renovation project.

"We're excited to announce that in the last year, we have had the

opportunity to renovate areas of our main clinic," said Moncrief Army Health

Clinic Commander Col. Tara L. Hall. "The renovations have expanded our

primary care space to allow our MMH patients and staff to rejoin the staff

at the main clinic. These changes now allow us to provide you and your

family members a more coordinated, high-quality, patient-centered health

care experience," Hall said.

The move is expected to be completed no later than Nov. 15.

Currently, some MMH pharmacy patients will find it necessary to drive to the main clinic for any specialty medication prescribed by the MMH provider. Once the transition is complete, those patients will be able to receive their medication at Fort Jackson.



"Beneficiary health care and the sustainment of our readiness posture are

the priorities of Moncrief Army Health Clinic during this operation," Hall

said. "We are truly excited to welcome our MMH staff members and patients

'back home' as they return to the main clinic and enhanced services."