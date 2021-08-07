Navy airman dies during Tropical Storm Elsa in Jacksonville

The Naval Air Force Atlantic Office confirmed a Navy sailor died in the storm Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Naval Air Force Atlantic Office is mourning the loss of one of its own.

A spokesperson for the air squadron confirmed Thursday a Navy sailor died after a tree fell on his car in Jacksonville Wednesday during Tropical Storm Elsa.

According to a spokesperson from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, the man was an airman who was stationed at NAS Jax.

The Naval Air Force Atlantic Office said it couldn't yet provide the airman's name, but family and friends identified him as 25-year-old Deshawn Johnson.

He was a father of two young children and a husband, the family said.

"He was a loving father, husband, son, brother and friend. He was a friend to everyone. He knew how to bring everyone together," Johnson's wife said in a statement to First Coast News.

Friends identified the Navy Airman as Deshawn Johnson. He was an avid member of Flawless Empire Auto Club of Jax. "On yesterday we lost one of our brothers. This one really hurt. Life is not promised live while you can and abundantly. Long live sub zero."-the club's Facebook post https://t.co/xVIT78QW2t pic.twitter.com/qT80FgLiMO — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) July 8, 2021

In a statement issued Thursday, a commander at Naval Air Force Atlantic said:

“It is with a heavy heart we can confirm that a Sailor assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron 16 died after the servicemember’s car was struck by a falling tree. Initial reports suggest that the tree fell as a result of severe weather associated with Tropical Storm Elsa. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family, friends, and squadron of our Sailor.”

The service member was assigned to the “War Eagles” of VP-16 at NAS Jacksonville. VP-16 flies and maintains the P-8A Poseidon aircraft and their mission is to provide maritime patrol services to the fleet in support of national interests, according to the commander.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday a Dodge Challenger and a Toyota Highlander were traveling north in the 4900 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in the Ortega area around 3:30 p.m. when a branch fell.

JSO said the Challenger’s roof was ripped off by the branch and Johnson was killed by the impact.

The driver of the Highlander wasn’t hurt.

Sharkela Scott was in the same car club as Johnson, Flawless Empire Auto Club of Jacksonville.

“Out of all people, how did his car just his car get the immediate impact," she said.

"You know, I'm thankful that the other person is very alive and good and they just got the damage to their, to their to their windshield, but we definitely lost a brother who cared for a lot of people, and people care for him," Scott said.

"He literally had just texted me an hour before it happened," she said.

Scott said members of the club went to the scene afterwards and instantly knew it was Johnson's car.

“We could clearly see the Flawless Empire symbols that we all have on our cars, the decals. And the moment I saw it, I just knew it was his car," she said.

“If I had to describe to Deshawn, known as Sub Zero is what we called him in the club, we all have different nicknames that we prefer to go by. He chose that one in particular, when he actually got his new car, which was the Dodge Challenger. If I had to describe him as a person, he was very thoughtful people. He was always there if you needed someone to talk to you. Sorry, I didn't think that was going to cry," Scott said.

FATAL ACCIDENT: We’ve been going live in Ortega on the intersection of Roosevelt Blvd. and Yacht Club Rd. where @THEJFRD says at least one person died after a tree fell. Northbound lanes on Roosevelt are blocked off while crews work in the area. #FCNStorm @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/RBkxbTY3qc — Haley Harrison (@HaleyHarrisonTV) July 7, 2021

Scott and Johnson's other friends and family said he was one of the most selfless, caring people they knew.

“If he was here, and you need the shirt off his back, he will give it to you. No hesitation," Scott said.

Flawless Empire Auto Club members met Thursday night to plan a way to honor Johnson.

“It’s terrible," JSO Lieutenant Bouye said Wednesday.

"It really is, it’s a freak accident. It’s an act of God. Whatever you want to call it. It comes down and hits the car perfectly, and it’s going to end this young man’s life," Bouye said.

All Northbound lanes on Roosevelt Boulevard are closed near Ortega Boulevard & Yacht Club Road after a fatal crash on the Westside. @FCN2go #TropicalStormElsa #FCNStorm pic.twitter.com/wAEI9y3S9z — Phillip Emmanuel (@FlyyNewsGuy) July 7, 2021