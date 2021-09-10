x
Military News

Navy Sailor, SC native earns certification aboard USS Charleston

Mineman 1st Class Justin Hanson received his Enlisted Air Warfare Specialist certificate on Aug. 31.
Credit: Command Destroyer Squadron 7
Mineman 1st Class Justin Hanson, right, from Swansea, S.C., receives an Enlisted Air Warfare Specialist (EAWS) certificate from Cmdr. Joseph Burgon, from Cottonwood, Calif., during an award ceremony aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston

WASHINGTON — A U.S. Navy Sailor from South Carolina marked an important milestone on a ship that also has a tie to the Palmetto State.

According to the Navy Office of Community Outreach, Mineman 1st Class Justin Hanson of Swansea, South Carolina received his Enlisted Air Warfare Specialist (EAWS) certificate on Aug. 31. In fact, he officially received it during an award ceremony aboard the USS Charleston - an Independence-variant littoral combat ship named for South Carolina's oldest city.

The Charleston is part of Destroyer Squadron Seven operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area on what the Navy describes as a rotational deployment.

