Officials ID Marine recruit who died on Parris Island

21-year-old Pvt. Anthony Munoz, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was on his first day of training with the 3rd Recruit Training Battalion’s Lima Company.

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. — A recruit who died this week at a Marine Corps training center in South Carolina has been identified.

WSAV-TV reports 21-year-old Pvt. Anthony Munoz, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was on his first day of training with the 3rd Recruit Training Battalion’s Lima Company when the accident occurred Tuesday at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.