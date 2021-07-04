Philippine military plane crashes, 45 dead, 49 rescued

C-130 plane appeared to have overshot the Jolo airport runway and crashed

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine military says at least 45 people have been killed and 49 rescued after a C-130 aircraft carrying combat troops crashed while landing on July 4, 2021.

Sunday's crash near Jolo airport in the southern Sulu province killed 42 army soldiers on board and three civilians on the ground. Officials said some soldiers were seen jumping off the aircraft before it crashed and exploded around noon.

The military said only five soldiers remained unaccounted for late Sunday.