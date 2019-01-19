COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cold front will move through the area. This will bring an end to any rain rain. It will also usher in some windy and colder weather.

High temperatures Sunday may only be in the lower 50s, but with the wind, it will feel even cooler. Wind chill values may make it feel like the upper 30s and lower 40s Sunday afternoon.

It will be windy for the second half of the weekend. Winds will be out of the northwest at 15-25 mph, but gradually the winds will weaken Monday morning.

Clear skies are expected Sunday night and Monday morning. It will be cold if you are going to view the lunar eclipse. This will be the only full lunar eclipse of 2019.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will start off cold. Lows will be in the middle 20s, but with the wind, it may feel like the middle teens at times.

Monday afternoon will be sunny and cold. High temperatures will only be in the lower to middle 40s.

Temperatures should moderate a little as we go through the week. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wednesday temperatures may climb into the middle to upper 60s.

There will be a chance for rain both Wednesday and Thursday. Dry weather is expected Friday and Saturday.