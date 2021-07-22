SC National Guard welcomes new commander at Eastover training center

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Adrian Priester takes command at McCrady Training Center in Eastover, South Carolina, from outgoing U.S. Army Col. Gregory Farley

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina National Guard (SCNG) will welcome a new commander at McCrady Training Center in Eastover as U.S. Army Lt. Col. Adrian Priester assumes command from outgoing U.S. Army Col. Gregory Farley.

Priester, who was raised in Fairfax, South Carolina and resides in Brunson, South Carolina, will take over the 15,000-acre training site that is home to the South Carolina National Guard's 218th Regional Training Institute, the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve unit, and the U.S. Navy Reserve, which conducts Navy Individual Augmentee Combat Training throughout the year.

Before being named the commander at McCrady, Priester was commander of the 351st Aviation Support Battalion in Sumter and is currently assigned as the deputy state safety officer at Joint Force Headquarters in Columbia.

A chemical specialist in the U.S. Army Reserve before joining the Guard, Priester's history with the SCNG began in 1992 when he served as a cadet in the 264th Engineer Detachment (firefighter) alongside his father, retired U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Brookie Priester, Jr.