Shaw Air Force Base warns of noise, simulated gunfire during upcoming exercise

The agency released a short explainer over the weekend suggesting the exercise would culminate with an 'active threat event' that could include loud noises and more.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Residents around Shaw Air Force Base take note: the next week might be a bit noisy.

The base shared a notice with the community over the weekend regarding an exercise being held by the 20th Fighter Wing beginning Monday and continuing through Friday.

Shaw AFB said that residents both on-base and off in the general community may notice "increased military activity and notifications associated with the exercise.

On the last day of the exercise, there will be what the base statement described as an "active threat event" which may include "loud noises, tones, and simulated gunfire. The final day could also mean limited disruptions to normal operations including times when access to the base is limited or temporary gate closures.