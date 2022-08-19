x
Soldier deployed to Germany out of Georgia found dead, officials say

Pfc. Denisha Montgomery was found unresponsive Aug 9. in her barracks room on Lucius Clay Kaserne, in Wiesbaden, Germany, officials said.

WIESBADEN, Germany — A soldier deployed to Germany out of Ft. Stewart, Ga. was found dead las week, according to a news release from the U.S. Army Europe and Africa. 

"Emergency services were immediately called and the scene was secured until their arrival," the news release added. "She was pronounced dead on the scene."

Multiple news outlets report Montgomery was from Elizabethtown, Ky. She was assigned to the 139th Military Police Company.

"Pfc. Montgomery was deployed to Germany from Ft. Stewart, Ga., and was scheduled to return with her unit at the end of September," the news release said. "We are saddened by the loss of Pfc. Montgomery. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Details about how she died are unclear at this time. Officials said it's under investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division. 

"A complete and thorough investigation will be conducted," officials said. 

Photos from the Associated Press show an Army carry team moving a transfer case with her remains at Dover Air Force Base, Del., on Monday.

Remains of U.S. Army Pfc. Denisha Montgomery at Dover Air Force Base, Del.

Army National Guard Sgt. Maj. Jay Lampert, second from right, and Air Force Col. Chip Hollander, Commander Air Force Mortuary Affairs, salute an Army carry team as they move a transfer case containing the remains of U.S. Army Pfc. Denisha Montgomery at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. According to the Department of Defense, Montgomery, of Elizabethtown, Ky., assigned to the 139th Military Police Company, Fort Stewart, Ga., died in a non-combat related incident while deployed to Wiesbaden, Germany. (AP Photo/Clifford Owen)

