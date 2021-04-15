Over 300 in South Carolina Air National Guard deployed to Saudi Arabia

SCANG’s largest deployment since the summer of 2018 is part of expeditionary force rotation

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Air National Guard (SCANG) is reporting approximately 300 Airmen and a contingent of F-16CJ Fighting Falcon aircraft from the SCANG 169th Fighter Wing at McEntire Joint National Guard Base have deployed to Prince Sultan Air Base (PSAB), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The contingent, commonly known as the Swamp Foxes, will support U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) by preserving operational depth, staging joint forces and projecting overwhelming combat power in the region. According to SCANG records, this is SCANG’s largest deployment since the summer of 2018 when they supported an Air Expeditionary Force rotation to Kuwait.

“Swamp Fox Airmen are once again honored to deploy in support of our great nation’s national security objectives,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Akshai Gandhi, 169th Fighter Wing commander. “Our Citizen-Airmen are fully integrated with our active component brothers and sisters to partner with our allies in the Central Command area of responsibility to deliver air power where and when needed. As we have done numerous times in the past, the Swamp Foxes will illustrate the force multiplying capabilities of our air reserve component forces.”

While deployed to PSAB, the 169th Fighter Wing will be attached to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing. This deployment is defensive in nature with the intent to increase defensive capabilities against potential threats in the region.