'Knowing that he’s coming home' | Loved ones say goodbyes as SC National Guard deploys

South Carolina soldiers head to Africa on a year-long mission.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a bittersweet day at Columbia Metropolitan Airport, with families embracing loved ones for the last time for at least the next year. National Guard members of the 1782nd Engineer Company are on the way to Djibouti, Africa.

One commander talked about the mental and emotional struggle ahead, "Straight upfront folks, these are not easy days," he said.

For Jakobe Orr, this is his first deployment.

"A little nervous but I think I'll be alright," Orr said.

He and his wife, Emily, have only been married for four months. She tearfully expressed her reliance on future plans to endure the long year ahead.

"Knowing that he's coming home and the plans that we have for when he gets home; that's what's going to carry me through," Emily Cleveland said.

Demetrius Bledsoe is also headed to Djibouti, but this isn't the first deployment for his family. His father, Frederick Bledsoe, served in the United States Marine Corps. While this isn't necessarily new to him, there are strong emotions, especially from his mom.

"I don't even know how to put into words how I feel, right now; it's just kind of numb," Kimberly Bledsoe said.

Commander Thomas Kaiser said this unit has been preparing for nine months.

"We took volunteers nine months ago, sometime around January," he said. "We've done two significant field problems where we spent seven to nine days in the field as well as all of the administration and equipment needed."

Family members said it's still difficult to let go, but they expressed pride in their loved ones and their service to the country.

"I couldn't be prouder. I'm so happy my son is going on and doing this, and hopefully, after he finishes up his tour here, he'll go ahead and join the Marine Corps like I was," Frederick Bledsoe said.