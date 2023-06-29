South Carolina National Guard soldiers headed to US-Mexico border in Texas

The 150 soldiers belong to the 1-118th Infantry Battalion, says Maj. Karla Evans.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina National Guard will deploy 150 soldiers to the southern border by the end of the month.

The soldiers will assist Texas National Guard soldiers along the state's 1,250-mile border with Mexico at the request of Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott.

"Every service member supporting border operations provides much-needed support to the mission and will go a long way in preventing and deterring transnational criminal activity along the border," a South Carolina National Guard spokesperson said.

The soldiers are part of the 1-118th Infantry Battalion and will be transferred to one of the base camps along the border after being processed.

According to the National Guard spokesperson, the soldiers will join "Operation Lone Star" to observe and report to their superiors as needed.

Authorities didn't say precisely where the soldiers would be on the border but said they would receive their pay and allowances per state law. They will also be provided with meals.

The soldiers will remain under the administrative control of the South Carolina governor and adjutant general but will answer to unit leadership that is deploying with them.

The soldiers entered active duty state on Thursday, but officials aren't releasing the exact time and date for deployment for the safety of the soldiers.