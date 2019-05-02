One of the latest trailers for the highly anticipated movie, Captain Marvel, ran during the Super Bowl last weekend and fans already can't get enough.

Captain Marvel's character is played by Carol Danvers who goes on to become one of the universe's most powerful superheroes.

Her character flies F-16's in the movie and has a striking similarity to a woman who is making headlines within the Air Force's F-16 Viper Demo Team.

Capt. Zoe Kotnik is the F-16 Viper Demo Team's first ever female commander and the Air Force's first female single-ship tactical commander.

The announcement was made on Twitter in a post by the Viper Team that mimics the classic Marvel comic.

"In that instant...She knew she could fly higher, further and faster than anyone else"

Capt. Kotnik, affectionately called 'Sis', posted on Instagram that she is humbled and proud to be in the position.

"...With my Superintendent (@crschneider163) and NCOIC (@__h_u_t_c_h__) by my side, and our maintainers that work tirelessly to keep our jets flying, we are ready to bring [all the speed], [all the Gs], and [all the freedom] to an airshow near you!"

As a self-described girly girl, Capt. Kotnik is shattering stereotypes typically associated with the Air Force.

Out of the 12,297 pilots in the Airforce, Capt. Kotnik is part of a small group of only 749 female pilots. But that number is growing.

According to airforce-technology.com, the F-16 is the world’s most prolific fighter with more than 2,000 in service with the USAF and 2,500 operational with 25 other countries.

The F-16 and the F-15 Eagle were the world’s first aircraft able to withstand higher g-forces than the pilots.

Congratulations Capt. Kotnik!