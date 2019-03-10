HAMPTON, Va. — The Department of Veterans Affairs is completely outlawing smoking, vaping and other forms of tobacco use at its health care facilities across the country.

In the hospital, and out.

The VA is doing this in an effort to better treat and protect patients.

The campus-wide ban started October first and includes cigarettes, cigars and pipes, as well as e-cigarettes.

Patients, visitors, volunteers, contractors, vendors and employees are no longer allowed to light up.

"The goal is really to be able to provide the best health care and to promote wellness in a safe environment," said Hampton Veterans' Affairs Medical Center Psychologist Dr. Elena McSwain.

The Hampton VA medical center and other VA facilities across the country have historically permitted smoking in designated areas.

But not anymore.

The VA says there is growing evidence that smoking and exposure to second-hand and even third-hand smoke creates significant medical risks to patients.

"And so, when we have veterans who come to our hospitals who have significant health issues, then that level of smoke can be harmful to them," said McSwain.

It will fall to the Hampton VA Police Department to enforce the new rules.

"We will take a softer approach," said Beverly Banks. "I'm not going to be the bad guy, but I am the bearer of bad news. So we are going to warn people until January 1, so everybody understands, Hampton is now smoke-free."

And it appears some people already understand, with employees and patients who do smoke huddled across the street, off the property, grabbing a quick smoke, before going back in.

"I mean, I know it's for good health and everything like that, but I think they've kind of taken it to the extreme because us vets, the smoking is our release," said patient and Air Force Veteran Jenny Ogle.

Patient and Army Reserve Veteran Roy Lee Jones was asked if the ban might make him consider quitting smoking.

"I don't think I will," he said.

How big of a cultural change will this be? Pretty big.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 29 percent of veterans--10 million people--smoke.