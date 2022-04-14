Veterans Affairs holds hiring event in Columbia

This job fair is open to Veterans, the military community, and the public Thursday, April 14.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Veterans, members of the military community, and public individuals seeking employment are invited to attend a job fair for positions at Fort Jackson US Army Base in Columbia, South Carolina.

The hiring event is hosted by the South Carolina Department of Veterans' Affairs at the headquarters located at 1800 St. Julian Place, Suite 350 -- just off Forest Drive in Columbia. Interested individuals should prepare for in-person onsite interviews for positions at the fort between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..