Veterans Affairs holds hiring event in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Veterans, members of the military community, and public individuals seeking employment are invited to attend a job fair for positions at Fort Jackson US Army Base in Columbia, South Carolina.
The hiring event is hosted by the South Carolina Department of Veterans' Affairs at the headquarters located at 1800 St. Julian Place, Suite 350 -- just off Forest Drive in Columbia. Interested individuals should prepare for in-person onsite interviews for positions at the fort between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..
All of the posted jobs in Fort Jackson's MWR (Morale, Welfare & Recreation) Hiring Fair pay between $15-30 per hour and you can apply online at usajobs.gov.