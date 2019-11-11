SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — We salute you, veterans, and so do these businesses!
Here's a list of places active military members and veterans can score deals and discounts on Monday, November 11 in honor of Veterans Day (unless otherwise noted).
Customers should check with their individual locations prior to visiting to ensure that location is participating:
- Amazon
- Save $40 when current and former members of the U.S. armed forces sign up for a year of Prime membership for $79. New and existing Prime members can take advantage of this promotion through Monday, Nov. 11.
- Applebee's
- Free meal from a special menu to all active military members and veterans.
- Bed Bath and Beyond
- Military guests with a valid military ID or Bed Bath and Beyond VetRewards Card will receive 25% off your entire in store shopping cart from November 9-11, 2019. Call or visit your nearest location for details.
- BJ's Restaurants and Brewhouse
- Free entrée up to $14.95 and a free Dr. Pepper beverage to all current and former military (offer not valid towards Daily Brewhouse Specials Half Off Pizza).
- Bob Evans
- Free meal from a special menu to veterans and active duty military.
- Chili's
- Free meal from a special menu to veterans and active military members.
- Cici's Pizza
- Free unlimited buffet for active military and veterans
- Cracker Barrel
- Free Pumpkin Pie Latte (iced or hot) or a slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake to all U.S. military veterans and active duty military.
- Denny's
- Free Build Your Own Grand Slam (pick four items) from 5 a.m. - noon to all active, non-active and retired military personnel.
- Dollar General
- Veterans and their families receive an 11% discount on qualifying items in store and online.
- Dunkin' Donuts
- Free donut of their choice to veterans and active duty military.
- The first 50 veterans and active military at participating Dunkin' restaurants will also receive a thank you card written by members of the community from A Million Thanks.
- Golden Corral
- Free "thank you" dinner buffet for any person who has served in the U.S. military.
- Goodyear
- Free car care check and free tire installation for active military and veterans.
- Care care check includes tires, brakes, alignment, battery, wiper blades and shocks and struts
- Home Depot
- 10% military discount for Veterans on in-store purchases on select items Veterans Day weekend
- Hooters
- Free meal from a special menu to all military members — both active-duty and veterans.
- IHOP
- Free red,white and blue pancake breakfast for all active duty and retired veterans Monday, November, 11.
- Kohl's
- 30% off in-store discount Thursday, Nov. 7 - Monday, Nov. 11
- Little Caesars
- Free $5 Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo between 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. to all veteran or active members of the United States military.
- Logan's Roadhouse
- Free American Roadhouse Meal between 3 - 6 p.m. to all veterans and active military.
- Menchie's
- Free six-ounce frozen yogurt for active military and veterans
- O'Charley's
- Free meal from the "Veterans Thank You Menu" to all active or retired military members
- Outback Steakhouse
- Free Bloomin' Onion and non-alcoholic beverage for veterans.
- 20% checks for veterans Nov. 12 to Dec. 13. Call or visit your nearest locations for details.
- Panera Bread
- Free you-pick-two meal starting at 11 a.m. for active military and veterans.
- Pilot Flying J
- Free hot beverage and breakfast item by using the app for active military and veterans
- Publix
- Veterans, active military, and their families receive 10% off purchases on November 11, 2019. Exceptions apply. Must show Veteran or military ID, discharge documents, or driver’s license with Veteran designation.
- Rack Room Shoes
- United States Military and families with a valid ID receive 10% off your entire purchase on November 11. In store only.
- Red Lobster
- Free appetizer or dessert from a special menu to veterans, active duty military and reservists.
- Red Robin
- Free Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries to veterans and active military.
- Shoney's
- Free all-you-care-to-eat breakfast bar from open until 11 a.m.
- Starbucks
- Free tall brewed coffee for Veterans, active duty and military spouses.
- Additionally, $0.25 from every brewed coffee purchased will go to military non-profits Team Red, White and Blue and Team Rubicon.
- Subway
- Free six-inch sub on November 11 for military veterans with valid ID.
- Texas Roadhouse
- Free lunch from a special menu between 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. to all veterans and active U.S. service members.
- Twin Peaks
- Free meal from a select menu for active military and veterans
- Walgreens
- 20% off for military,Veterans and their families.
- Free flu shots for VA-enrolled Veterans
Military IDs must be shown at all businesses to receive promotions. Again, it is important to check with your individual location before traveling to ensure they are participating.
