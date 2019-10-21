ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Vietnam veteran and his beloved dog were reunited for what could be the last time.

John Vincent served as a Marine in Vietnam. The 69-year-old was admitted to hospice care last week and was forced to give up his Yorkie, Patch, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

When a social worker at the hospice center Vincent was at learned that he probably didn’t have much time left, she helped him with a special request. He would get to see Patch one last time.

Albuquerque Animal Welfare posted photos of Patch and Vincent together on their Facebook page. They said it was an honor to help make Vincent’s final wish come true.

RELATED: Florida dog missing for 12 years found in Pennsylvania

RELATED: Veteran's dog nudges him until he wakes up during house fire, saves his life

The two were happy to see each other and say their goodbyes.

The animal shelter said Patch has found a new owner and will be heading home with his new family soon.

Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department