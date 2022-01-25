Want to fly with the Thunderbirds? Here's your chance

Shaw Air Force Base is taking nominations for local heroes -- and giving one person the chance to fly high in the back seat of an F-16 Fighting Falcon

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. — The 20th Fighter Wing at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter is seeking nominations from the community for one lucky individual to take the ride of a lifetime in the rear seat of an F-16 Fighting Falcon.

The event is being held in conjunction with the Shaw Air and Space Expo, scheduled for April 2-3, and is free and family friendly.

Shaw will honor 20 individuals from the community, and one will get the chance to ride with the United States Air Force Thunderbirds. Anyone is available for nomination -- a citizen who heroically saved a life, a renowned teacher, a community humanitarian volunteer, a local first responder, or someone who dedicates their life to working with at-risk children.

Individuals that are not eligible for this program include:

military members

elected and appointed officials

and unit honorary commanders