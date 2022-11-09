Georgia police ask public for help finding missing 10-year-old last seen getting off bus

Elijah was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants, a black jacket and a backpack.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 10-year-old boy.

Authorities said Elijah was last seen Wednesday near Arbor Hill Road in DeKalb County after getting off the bus and he did not return home. Police did not list Elijah's last name.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants, a black jacket and a backpack. He's 4-feet 9-inches tall, weighs 60 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.