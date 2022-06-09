Missing in Georgia: Family fears worst after Georgia woman never made it home

The Newton County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the disappearance of 53-year-old Yolanda Brown.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAPEVILLE, Ga. — The family of Yolanda Brown is pleading for someone to come forward with information on the whereabouts of the 53-year-old.

Brown's family said she was seen leaving the parking lot at the Irish Bred Pub along Virginia Avenue in Hapeville in the early morning hours of Saturday.

Hapeville Police said their agency was contacted on Sept. 3 regarding Brown's disappearance. However, police said through witness statements and surveillance video they were able to determine Brown left Hapeville on her own accord.

Joshua Doughty, who lives with his mom, said she never made it back to their home in Covington which is about a 40-minute drive.

"She never came home, never," explained Doughty.

Doughty said his mom's phone is going straight to voicemail but it pinged in the Covington area in Newton County. While neither agency confirmed if Brown's phone pinged in the area, Hapeville police said they found "facts that placed her in her home county of Newton County."

Missing in Georgia | Yolanda Brown 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

The Newton County Sheriff's Office confirmed they are investigating Brown's disappearance and have asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to assist.

Brown's 2020 black Chevrolet Impala is also missing. Doughty said his mom's windows are tinted has a Georgia plate CUQ 6437.

While her disappearance remains a missing person case, Brown's family believes she met someone at the pub and believes something bad has happened to her.

“She doesn’t meet strangers. She always wants to be someone’s friend," said Brown's sister, Mickie Nutall. "And, I’m 100 percent convinced that her friend-making is what led to her being missing right now.”