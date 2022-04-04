Earlier Tuesday, search crews found the Barkers' RV stuck in the mud in the area, but the couple and the SUV they had been towing behind the RV were not at the scene. Hours later, they were found in the mountains.

Ronnie Barker is deceased, according to a family member. His wife was found alive and was transported to Reno for medical care.

An Indianapolis man, who has been missing for more than a week during an RV trip in Nevada with his wife, has died.

A flyer with the couple’s picture and one of the type of RV they were driving has been shared across social media .

“I know they at least have medicine through the 8th," said Bledsoe, explaining that there’s been no activity on their parents’ bank cards since last Sunday, when they got gas in Stagecoach, Nevada.

Both have diabetes and are not in the best of health. Ronnie is a cancer survivor.

Did the couple take a wrong turn and get stranded, outside of cell service or did something else happen?

“The thought of them not calling anybody, it’s not them," said Whaley, crying. “They would have called and when they fall off the face of the earth, there’s a problem."

“It’s all flat. It’s all desert. So where did they go? Where did they go? They’re out in the middle of the desert. You can see for miles and a 32-foot RV, towing a car, literally vanishes into thin air. Where did they go?" Whaley asked, her eyes tearing up.

After that, the Barkers' daughters don’t know what happened to their parents or if they even made it any further down the highway.

That was at 6:05 p.m. on March 27. A short time later, cell phone towers picked up the last recorded ping of the couple’s cell phones.

Somewhere, last Sunday night, along Highway 95 in the Nevada desert, that’s the last time the Barker’s RV was seen on the highway near a place called Luning.

The Barkers left on another cross-country trip last month and were supposed to come home to Indianapolis this week. Instead, their family said they disappeared last Sunday in Nevada and haven’t been seen or heard from since.

“That’s the one thing Ronnie looked forward to when he retired. He wanted to be able to travel. He liked to travel," said daughter Lynn Bledsoe.

When they weren't traveling the country by RV, Ronnie and Beverly Barker usually had it parked in the driveway of their west Indianapolis home.

“So that would be the best birthday gift ever. We’re going to bring them home. We’re going to. Hang in there," Whaley told her sister, squeezing Bledsoe’s hand. “We’re going to bring them home."

“It would be amazing, just amazing, to have them home by her birthday," said Whaley.

Authorities did not issue a Silver Alert at first because Nevada has a stipulation that the missing people have to be residents of the state. Instead, only a “be on the lookout" bulletin was initially used.

Volunteers and police began searching for the Barkers this past weekend, four days after their daughters tried to alert authorities that something was wrong when they didn’t show up in Arizona.

That was what Ronnie Barker wanted to do - travel the country by RV with his wife, Beverly, by his side.

"It's really sad that Uncle Ronnie is gone, but he really led a life well-lived. Kind of makes it a little better that he didn't have things that aren't fulfilled, like so many people do," Peters said.

"We're happy that Bev made it," Peters said. "She's going to be able to answer our questions and a lot of situations like this, we don't know the answer to. Families will never know the answer to. At least we'll get that back to be able to put the pieces of the puzzle together."

Travis Peters, the couple's nephew and a longtime photographer and editor at 13News, said his aunt and uncle were very intelligent people. Ronnie was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran who loved antique radios and was ahead of the curve when it came to technology.

Police say the Barkers were found together later Tuesday, inside the SUV about two miles from their RV. When search crews found them, they say Beverly appeared to be in good spirits in light of what happened and the death of her husband.

Ronnie and Beverly were not with it. Police then switched the search to looking for the couple's white Kia Soul.

A short time later, however, a rescuer heard a car horn. It was Beverly, honking out "SOS" in Morse code, just as Ronnie taught her during the week.

A day after Ronnie passed, search crews found their RV. They tried to follow the tracks left by the Kia, but kept losing them.

"As the days and the nights passed, my Uncle Ronnie told her he was dying. And she said, 'I know.' They knew it was dehydration," Peters said. "All along, he would ask her to read the Bible and he finally passed away Monday, just two days ago."

Temperatures dropped into the 20s at night, Beverly told her nephew. As they huddled to try to keep warm, Ronnie's condition weakened.

Beverly, who family said is not very mobile, made repeated trips up a hill to where she spotted snow in the shadows of rocks. Using a walker, she filled sacks with the snow to try to gather water for the couple to drink.

"They knew they were in trouble, but the story that she told to me, like I said, it was almost religious. As time progressed, my uncle, who was a very devout Christian, he would see figures from the Bible and took so much comfort in that," Peters said.

But after another wrong turn, the Kia got stuck, too. The couple was stranded with no water, no food and still no cell service.

Their RV got stuck on Sunday, March 27. After staying a night in their motorhome, the couple got up the next day and drove for help in the SUV.

Beverly went on to tell her family what happened , from how the couple got lost to Ronnie's peaceful final moments and, finally, her rescue.

"Jennifer just turned the camera and there's my Aunt Beverly sitting in the front seat of a car ... that was emotional," Peters said. "What happened was a 25-minute phone call that's the most incredible phone call I've ever had."

Her daughters set up a video call with family members, presumably to share what they had learned from their mother, police and doctors about the ordeal.

Family statement :

The family of Ron and Beverly Barker issued a statement Wednesday evening, thanking those who joined the search and rescue effort for the couple and for the thousands of people who have supported them through the ordeal.

They also wrote that they hope their loss leads to changes in how public safety officials in Nevada handle missing persons cases in the future.

Read their full statement:

"The family of Ronnie and Beverly Barker wish to thank those who participated in the search and rescue operations to locate our beloved family members. The outpouring of support was nothing short of incredible by the members of the local community. Our hearts are full because of the efforts that were put forth to help us bring Ron and Bev back home again to Indiana.

While the loss of Ronnie Barker is tragic, we are grateful that Beverly was found alive and can now begin her recovery from this tragic ordeal. We are grateful that Beverly will be able to fill in the blanks and give us the answers that we all so desperately seek.

Ronnie Barker loved his family and loved his country. He served our nation proud over his 26-year career in the United States Air Force. Ronnie was a believer in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was proud of his faith and was always willing to give to others. He was funny, witty, and was the spark of energy that everyone gravitated toward. People just loved and wanted to be around Ron Barker.

Our family grieves over this news, and we question the roadblocks that seemed to stifle the search from the moment we were made aware of their disappearance. It's our hope that Ronnie Barker's legacy will be changing policy that will allow for a more expeditious approach to locating missing persons of all ages for both non-residents and residents of the state of Nevada. We call upon the citizens of Nevada to stand up and demand that changes be made at ALL levels of Public Safety to avoid the hurdles that our family faced as we attempted to bring resources into the search of our loved ones.

Fly high MSgt Ronnie E. Barker, you served us all well.