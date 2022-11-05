Police searching for missing Texas man last seen at a Love's truck stop in Georgia

He asked staff at the Community Bank of Texas for directions to the Department of Public Safety Office in Jasper but never arrived.

JASPER, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing man that has possible signs of dementia.

Everette Marion Long, 71, of Jasper has been missing since May 4, according to a Facebook post from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

His last known location is at a Love's Gas Station in Calhoun, Georgia around 11:15 p.m. on May 9.

Long left his home on May 4 to the Community Bank of Texas, where he asked the staff there for directions to the Department of Public Safety Office in Jasper but never arrived.

He has been seen frequenting Love's truck stops in Arkansas, Tennessee, and most recently in Georgia.

Long is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 235 pounds and has blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green baseball cap, black pants, and a blue shirt, according to the sheriff's office.

When he left the Community Bank of Texas, he was driving a white 2001 Chevrolet three-quarter-ton pickup with the license plate number BRZ-0152.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Long is encouraged to contact the Jasper County Sheriff's Office at (409) 384-5417.

