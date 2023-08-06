Several detained, facing charges in Alabama riverfront brawl

Local reports indicate four arrest warrants have so far been issued in the incident.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Several people were detained at the popular riverfront area of Alabama's capital over the weekend when a brawl broke out after, police say, a group of boaters attacked a security guard doing his job.

The fight went viral after the boaters, who all appeared to be white, were seen on videos starting the fight with a Black security guard at the dock. Many onlookers then came to the guard's aid.

According to NBC News, several people are now facing charges in the incident that happened Saturday evening and police are continuing to investigate. Montgomery NBC affiliate WSFA reports four arrest warrants have so far been issued in the incident.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed issued a statement that said, in part, "The Montgomery Police Department acted swiftly to detain several reckless individuals for attacking a man who was doing his job."

"Warrants are being signed and justice will be served," the statement added. "This was an unfortunate incident which never should have occurred. As our police department investigates these intolerable actions, we should not become desensitized to violence of any kind in our community. Those who choose violent actions will be held accountable by our criminal justice system."

It was not fully clear why exactly the boaters and security guard were initially in contact, though it appeared to be related to a riverfront boat trying to dock. Several passengers from that boat were among those to come to help the security guard once the fight broke out.

Numerous videos of the fight spread on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Among those to comment on the videos were Georgia NAACP President Gerald A. Griggs.

"Yes, I saw what happened in #Montgomery yesterday on the Riverfront. So much to unpack, but it's concerning that someone would resort to assaulting the security guard just for doing his job," Griggs posted.

