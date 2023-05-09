Two Morehouse students killed in car crash, school reports

The school said the pair were not only fellow students but also roommates during their sophomore year at Morehouse College.

ATLANTA — Two students at Morehouse College lost their lives in a car accident on Monday afternoon, according to a post on Morehouse College's Facebook page.

Both Hugh Douglas and Christion Files Jr. were 20 years old and set to graduate in 2025 before they died in the crash, the college noted. The school said the pair were not only fellow students but also roommates during their sophomore year at Morehouse.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Labor Day. Troopers were dispatched to the incident involving one car on Church Street at Linwood Avenue in East Point.

Investigators said that the car was speeding south down Church Street when it passed another car inside of a curve. The car with the students inside drove off the road, hitting a power pole. That's when officials said the car rotated again, hitting another poll and then overturning.

The two were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, GSP said.

Hugh Douglas was pursuing a business administration degree with a finance concentration. He was involved in various prestigious organizations, including the Morehouse Business Association and held positions as an AltFinance Fellow and a Goldman Sachs Fellow. He also attended a summer internship at Ares Management Corporation in Los Angeles.

Douglas was also the son of former NFL player Hugh Douglas, who himself took to X, the site formally known as Twitter, to share photos and repost condolences following the tragedy.

Christion Files Jr., a business administration major focused on marketing, also stood out academically and in extracurricular activities. He served as the co-captain of the Morehouse Track & Field team, served as the media chair for the Junior Class Council, and was a dedicated member of the Morehouse Business Association. Christion was also known for his photography and videography skills, which could be seen across many campus organizations, Morehouse Athletics and the college's marketing office.

The Morehouse community also added support is available for students. Students can access counseling services at (470) 639-0231, with the student mental health center at Brazeal House. Faculty and staff seeking counseling can contact the Cigna Behavior Hotline at (866) 912-3339 or the Life Assistance Program at (800) 538-3543.

Details regarding memorial services will be forthcoming, the school said.