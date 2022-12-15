Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said in a video posted Thursday that they have over 22,000 registered white Hyundai Elantras to sort through.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in the quadruple student murder investigation, leading them to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one they are looking for.

It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen, from Coeur d'Alene; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, from Post Falls and 21-year-old Kaylee GonCalves, from Rathdrum -- were all pronounced dead on Nov. 13. from a stabbing at a house on King Road, near the University of Idaho campus.

According to a video posted Thursday by the Moscow Police, MPD Captain Roger Lanier said that these patterns within the investigation developed into pleading the public for information on a 2011-2013 white Hyundai Elantra with an unknown license plate.

Police are looking to speak with the occupant(s) of the car, which they said was in the immediate area of the King Road home during the early morning hours of Nov. 13. Investigators are still sorting through the 22,000 Hyundai Elantras that fit their search criteria.

An MPD news release said that police "still ask for more information from the public."

Lanier said in the video that investigators began looking for video footage in the area that would have recorded anything the day of the crimes. Police contacted multiple businesses to ask them for footage.

"We weren't trying to pigeon-hole our investigation by saying that the suspect lives in the area. We were trying to cover all our bases," Lanier said.

Moscow police are asking for any available videos from residents and businesses within the area of West Taylor Ave, West Palouse River Dr., Highway 95 South to the 2700 block of Highway 95 South and the Arboretum & Botanical Garden, who have video surveillance at their home or business between 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.

There is still no suspect that has been announced.

Digital Media Video can be submitted at fbi.gov/moscowidaho and emailed to tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.

Phone Tip Line: 208-883-7180

