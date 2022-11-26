'Bring me back my baby's car' | A mourning mother says her car was stolen while she was visiting her son's grave

The car belonged to Karon Hylton-Brown, the 20-year-old fatally injured in a moped crash during a D.C. police chase.

SUITLAND, Md. — The mother of a man that was fatally injured in a crash during a D.C. police chase in 2020 says her late son's car was stolen while she visited his grave in Prince George's County.

Karen Hylton-Brown says that around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday she was at the Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Suitland, Md. playing music and speaking to her late son, Karon Hylton-Brown.

"As I turn around there is an older model one of those SUV trucks that is flying through the cemetery. At this point my car is being taken off," said Hylton-Brown to WUSA9. She described the suspects as young men wearing grey hoodies.

"The guy jumps in my car and they are basically gone, and the thing that really bothers me is that this is a graveyard."

The car belonged to her late son, Karon Hylton-Brown, the 20-year-old who was fatally injured in a moped crash during a D.C. police chase on Oct. 23, 2020. His death prompted protests and led to the indictment of officer Terence Sutton and Lieutenant Andrew Zabavsky.

"I am not paying him no attention. This is a graveyard. At least give me some kind of peace! This is the only place I can visit my child and I can't even go there in peace!"

Hylton-Brown says that it is not just a car, but one of the last things she has to remember her son.

"Y'all are wrong! You're wrong! I want my baby's car back because you can't give me my baby's life back! You understand? You can't give him his life! I want his car back!," said the mourning mother.

She describes the car as a 2004 Mercedes Benz CLK500 Coupe with Virginia tags UBC9350 and front damage near the headlights. Among the distinctive characteristics is that it also had a sticker in the back with roses.

She says inside the vehicle were her belongings including her phone and pocketbook with documents related to the pending court case involving her son's death.

Sutton and Zabavsky were indicted last year. Sutton is facing a second-degree murder charge, along with federal conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges for engaging in, and trying to cover up, an unauthorized pursuit of Hylton-Brown that led to his death.

She is asking anyone that sees the vehicle to call the police, and to the people that took her car, she has one message.

"Bring me back my baby's car! Dudes, your wrong! You're dead wrong!

Prince George's Police confirmed to WUSA9 that they are investigating this incident.

In Landover, Maryland, Rafael Sanchez-Cruz, WUSA9.