Whitmer orders flags to be lowered to half-staff to recognize MSU shooting victims

At a press conference on Tuesday, Gov. Whitmer spoke to the MSU community, saying that "Michiganders and Americans everywhere are thinking of you today."

MICHIGAN, USA — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags at public buildings and grounds to be lowered to half-staff to recognize those killed and injured in the Monday shooting at Michigan State University.

The flags should be lowered Tuesday and remain lowered until further notice.

On Monday evening, a man allegedly opened fire in Berkey Hall on MSU's East Lansing campus, killing two people and wounding others. The man then crossed to the MSU Union and again opened fire.

A total of three people were killed and five were injured. Those who are injured remain at Sparrow Hospital in critical condition. All the victims are MSU students.

The suspect was located around 11:30 p.m. Monday in Lansing. When police approached him, he took his own life. He was identified Tuesday as 43-year-old Anthony McRae.

"The whole state of Michigan is wrapping its arms around the Spartan community today," said Gov. Whitmer. "MSU's campus is a special place for so many that is now the site of a tragic and senseless act of violence. I'm heartbroken for the victims and every student, parent, faculty, and MSU staff member affected by last night's events. I want to thank law enforcement, first responders, and medical professionals for acting quickly to protect campus and save lives. We must work together to end this gun violence that claims the lives of too many Americans and upends the lives of countless others every day."

The lowering of the flags aims to honor the lives lost and those injured in the shooting. Businesses, schools, Michiganders, governments and other organizations are encouraged to lower their flags in solidarity.

Michigan State University Deadly Shooting

