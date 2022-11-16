Family of five found dead inside Phoenix home, police classify as homicide

Phoenix police are conducting a homicide investigation at a home near 7th and Northern avenues after five bodies were found inside the residence.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A toddler and two infants are among the five family members that were found dead Wednesday morning at a north Phoenix home.

Police made the grim discovery after they responded to the area near the intersection of Northern and 7th Avenues, the department said.

The victims' family nanny called 911 after she found an unresponsive person in the home with a strong gas odor a little after 8 a.m., neighbors and police told 12News.

Phoenix firefighters and Glendale Fire Hazardous Materials teams arrived on the scene and "quickly mitigated the danger," police said. "This is an extremely tragic situation, a tragedy for the community."

The presence of gas was detected at the home when firefighters arrived at the scene. Crews had to air out the home and couldn't get inside for hours.

Once police officers could enter the home, they discovered two adults and three children deceased with obvious signs of trauma, Phoenix police said.

The identities of the victims have not been disclosed.

It's still unclear how the family died or if a weapon was used.

Southwest Gas responded to the scene and found no gas leaks at or near the home. Video captured by Sky12 captured a propane tank outside the home.

"They were completely wonderful neighbors," said a woman who did not want to be identified but described herself as a close friend.

The woman told 12News that the victims are a husband, a wife, and their three kids. She said the wife is a local attorney and the husband is a line worker.

"What I want everybody to know [is] this was never a thought in our mind. We knew they were some marriage struggles, but not to this degree," the woman added.

Investigators are not searching for a suspect in this incident, but police have classified the incident as a "homicide" investigation.

12News has learned a vigil is being planned to honor the family Thursday evening.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

RELATED:

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.