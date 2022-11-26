Police say the 35-year-old man was jumping on cars before police arrived.

PARKER COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS arrested a man Saturday afternoon after he reportedly crashed an 18-wheeler in Parker County and began jumping on cars with no clothes on, police say.

Troopers were called around 4:32 p.m. to the crash in Parker County, where the 18-wheeler reportedly crashed into cables in the median. Police say, upon arrival, they saw a man completely naked and bloody walking into approaching traffic.

The trooper attempted to make contact with the man, police say, but he wasn't cooperative and approached the trooper in an aggressive manner. The trooper then stunned the man with a Taser to incapacitate him.

Police identified the suspect as Arron Samuel, 35, of Cucamonga, Calif.