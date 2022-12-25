Names released of victims killed in 46-vehicle crash on Ohio Turnpike

Four people were killed in a crash that spanned miles of the Ohio Turnpike on Friday. Three of the victims were identified Sunday by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified three of the four people killed in a devastating 46-vehicle pileup on the Ohio Turnpike on Friday.

Bernard M. Bloniarz, 59, of Napoleon; Emma L. Smith, 19, of Webberville, Mich.; and Julie E. Roth, 37, of Toledo, were killed in the crash, an OSHP spokesperson said Sunday night.

Roth was pregnant and her unborn child did not survive the crash, family said. Roth's son and daughter were with her at the time and are recovering from their injuries. A verified GoFundMe campaign has been set up to cover funeral and medical costs for the Roth family.

The name and age of the fourth victim are being withheld until their family is notified.

The crash happened Friday afternoon near milepost 106 heading eastbound on the Ohio Turnpike during the winter storm that swept across the region.

Weather conditions including high winds, blowing snow and frigid temperatures factored into Friday's crash, OSHP confirmed.

Forty-six vehicles were involved in the wreck that spanned several miles across Sandusky and Erie counties and closed the turnpike in both directions. First responders from several counties and departments responded to a mutual aid request from the Sandusky County sheriff during rescue and recovery efforts.

Crews from Toledo, over 45 minutes away, were called in to assist with extrication.

"I've never seen anything like it," a 30-year veteran of the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department said. "One of the worst incidents I've ever responded to."

The eastbound lanes remained closed until Saturday evening as crews worked through the night and in whiteout conditions to clear commercial vehicles involved in the crash.

The exact number of injuries has not yet been determined. The crash is still under investigation, according to OSHP.

At least 30 people were killed across the U.S. in a death toll that continues to rise in the days following the storm.