No charges for driver after 3-year-old dies in hit-and-run crash

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will not charge a driver who hit a 3-year-old child and left the scene.

It happened in the parking lot of Clearwater Village Shopping Center off 82nd Street July 18.

The prosecutor's office said Jyrie Mathews was bent over near a storm drain when he was hit and killed.

The prosecutor's office said the car involved had no visible damage and an investigation found it was traveling at 11 mph at the time. The posted speed limit for that area was 15 mph. As a result, the prosecutor's office said it would not charge the driver.

"While I cannot speak to the specific factors of the case, there were a number of charges considered throughout this investigation," said Michael Leffler, communications director for the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

Lakiea Murry, Jyrie's mother, told 13News at the time that her car began overheating, so she pulled into the near-empty shopping center and parked in a parking space away from the stores, while Jyrie was in the backseat.

"I was going to wait a little while longer to put antifreeze in there," Murry said. "I got in the car, and then, he got his ball, and then, he dribbled his ball behind the car. Then when I didn't hear the ball bouncing no more, I got out of the car, and I was calling his name. Then, I just saw him laying there."

Murry said Jyrie loved basketball.

"He would always have a basketball with him," said Murry. "The car is filled with basketballs, the inside of the car, the trunk, that's all he loved is basketball."