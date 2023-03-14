Scammers targeting East Palestine residents after Ohio train derailment: Officials warn of fake CDC workers

'Currently, neither the CDC nor Norfolk Southern have personnel conducting any door-to-door operations.'

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — As cleanup continues after the toxic Ohio train derailment, residents of East Palestine are now being warned of potential scammers.

“Local authorities issued a warning today about individuals who are going door to door in East Palestine impersonating personnel from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Norfolk Southern,” according to an update from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office. “Currently, neither the CDC nor Norfolk Southern have personnel conducting any door-to-door operations.”

Gov. DeWine’s office offered the following advice to avoid being scammed:

Verify their identity: Ask for identification and verify it before engaging with anyone who comes to your home unannounced.

Ask for identification and verify it before engaging with anyone who comes to your home unannounced. Don't share personal information: Never give out personal information such as your Social Security number or financial information.

Never give out personal information such as your Social Security number or financial information. Report suspicious activity: If you suspect someone is impersonating a CDC or Norfolk Southern employee, report it to your local authorities immediately.

If you suspect someone is impersonating a CDC or Norfolk Southern employee, report it to your local authorities immediately. Spread the word: Share the warning with your friends, family, and neighbors so they can be aware of the potential threat and take the necessary precautions.

Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous story on March 10, 2023.

The East Palestine Police Department can be reached by calling 330-426-4341.

As far as the cleanup efforts are concerned, the Ohio EPA said Monday that approximately 6.06 million gallons of liquid wastewater have been hauled out of East Palestine. While 3,080 tons of excavated soil have been removed, approximately 26,800 tons still need to be hauled away.