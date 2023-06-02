He was flying; Ohio State Highway Patrol busts speeder doing 132 mph Friday

The Ohio State Highway Patrol urged drivers to slow down in a social media post about the traffic stop in Wyandot County.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol officials took to social media Friday to urge drivers to slow down after a trooper busted one driver going 132 mph in Wyandot County.

The Twitter post from the patrol's account said the driver was stopped along U.S. Route 23 in Wyandot County where the speed limit is 65 mph.

So far this year highway patrol troopers have issued 104,182 speed citations, the post said.

Just a few weeks earlier the highway patrol posted a similar account of troopers stopping a driver speeding at 149 mph in southern Ohio.

This morning, a trooper from our Bucyrus Post cited a motorist on U.S. Route 23 in Wyandot County for 132 mph in a 65 mph zone. Yes, you read that right! This year, troopers have issued 104,182 citations for excessive speed on Ohio roadways. #SlowDown #ItCanWait pic.twitter.com/bsCSgN2NVs — Ohio State Highway Patrol (@OSHP) June 2, 2023

Authorities are concerned as the recent Memorial Day holiday marks what is referred to as the 100 deadliest days of the year. The warm months of the year are when Ohio experiences the largest number of deadly crashes on its roadways.

The patrol wants drivers to know that as the weather warms up they can expect to see more troopers on patrol looking for speeders.

