Outpouring of love for UVA shooting victims shines a light on how they impacted their communities

Loved ones and community members are paying tributes online to the three victims in Sunday night's University of Virginia shooting.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — It's nothing short of an outpouring of love for the three young men killed in Sunday night's shooting on the University of Virginia grounds.

Family, friends, teammates, even strangers took to social media to honor University of Virginia football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry.

The three UVA students died in a shooting on university grounds in Charlottesville. The shooting took place near a charter bus parked at the Culbreth Garage on Culbreth Road. University police issued an initial alert around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Perry's friends set up a GoFundMe, calling the fourth-year student, "an avid lover of art and music whose artistic ability was unmatched."

The loving messages spread for third-year student, Lavel Davis Jr. His cousin and football coach at Newberry College tweeted, saying "God took one of his most kind, humble, loving soldiers off of the battlefield last night."

UVA American Studies teacher Jack Hamilton said he had the pleasure to teach both Davis and second-year student, Devin Chandler.

"They were both wonderful people," Hamilton said. "Lavel was someone who... what I was always struck by how liked he seemed to be by his other classmates. Just seeing the dynamics between him and other people in the class and the way that he really went out of his way to cultivate friendships with other students."

Matthew Jenkins, who was Chandler's old coach at Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina, opened his heart to who he calls a standout player and teammate.

"He drew young people towards him. He was going to be a leader, whatever he chose to do in whatever field he wanted to work in, but unfortunately, the world lost a good one," said Jenkins. "He's one of those young men who... he makes you feel important when you're talking to him. And that's a unique characteristic for a young person."

Two other people got hurt in this shooting. That includes UVA football player and fellow classmate, Mike Hollins. Law enforcement leaders have not given an update on their injuries.

According to their attorney, D'Sean Perry's parents are not speaking to the public at this time. Their attorney asked for patience, saying the Perry family's "grief is only the beginning."