United Airlines plane tips backward while on tarmac in Idaho

The United Airlines plane tipped while it was being unloaded at the Lewiston airport Friday afternoon.

LEWISTON, Idaho — A United Airlines plane tipped backward while being unloaded in Idaho, with passengers including part of the University of Southern California football team still on board.

United representatives said in a statement that the plane tipped — so that it’s nose was pointing in the air — due to a weight shift during unloading in Lewiston on Friday. No injuries were reported.

The plane was levelled and the remaining passengers unloaded.

USC just arrived in Pullman WA for their game with Wazzu. Here’s their plane… Half the team was still on it too😳 no explanation yet… pic.twitter.com/3lwvChstEA — Dave Stockton Jr (@DSJR1) September 18, 2021

