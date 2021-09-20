x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
National

United Airlines plane tips backward while on tarmac in Idaho

The United Airlines plane tipped while it was being unloaded at the Lewiston airport Friday afternoon.

LEWISTON, Idaho — A United Airlines plane tipped backward while being unloaded in Idaho, with passengers including part of the University of Southern California football team still on board. 

United representatives said in a statement that the plane tipped — so that it’s nose was pointing in the air — due to a weight shift during unloading in Lewiston on Friday. No injuries were reported. 

The plane was levelled and the remaining passengers unloaded.

Related Articles

Watch more Sports:

See all of our sports coverage in our YouTube playlist: