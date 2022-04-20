Police play Disney music in effort to keep video of them on patrol from being posted online

"Why? Cause it'll be copyright infringement for him," the unnamed officer said while pointing toward the camera.

SANTA ANA, Calif. — The Santa Ana Police Department in California has launched an investigation after a video surfaced showing an officer playing copyrighted Disney music so that video of them working an investigation would likely be taken down if posted online.

In the nearly 13-minute video posted to YouTube by "Santa Ana Audits," you can see police working a scene. Things appear to start off quiet while the man behind the camera films — but not for long.

Disney music began ringing out with a lineup of "You've Got A Friend In Me," "We Don't Talk About Bruno," "Who Is That Girl I See" and "Un Poco Loco" filling the street.

Local media outlets report the music began blaring around 11 p.m. on April 4. Police were said to be in the area investigating a stolen vehicle.

During the filming, a man's voice off-camera can be heard saying: "Have respect for the neighbors. Put the music down." But the Disney music rendition continued for a moment.

Then another woman asks "Can you turn the music down? I want to go to bed."

That's where Councilmember Johnathan Ryan Hernandez — who lives in and represents the area — comes in.

"Guys, what's going on with the music here?" Hernandez asked.

"Why? Cause it'll be copyright infringement for him," the unnamed officer replied while pointing toward the camera.

From there Hernandez asks the officer to have respect for his neighbors and that he's "embarrassed" about the officer's "childish" actions. On camera, the officer can be seen apologizing to Hernandez who then tells the officer to apologize to the man behind the camera.

"Now get back in your car and do your job properly, please," Hernandez said.

"I am," the officer responds.

The two men can be seen continuing their conversation which appears to end with a handshake and the officer telling Hernandez: "I realize I made a mistake, sir."

CNN reports Hernandez brought the incident up at a city council meeting, saying he wants lawmakers to ban the practice. The council member also told the national outlet this was his first experience with police playing loud music.

“It’s quite clear that this is a practice we can’t condone, it is an unethical practice, and as members of the community, especially public servants, it’s not something we can support as a city,” CNN reports Hernandez said during the meeting.

Hernandez also addressed his interaction with police on his Instagram page.

"I have received your emails, and have seen the demands for accountability. I can assure you that I am actively working toward that. The people deserve better. Neighborhoods deserve to be respected. Working families and children deserve to be respected. Mothers and grandmothers deserve to be respected. Public servants need to respect the people they serve. It’s simple. Get it right," he wrote, in part.

