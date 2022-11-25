Police: 4 people charged with stealing 19 French bulldogs from southern Florida home

Only six of the dogs have been found and reunited with their owner. Police are still searching for the other 13.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — For nearly a month, 19 French bulldogs — many of which are puppies — have been missing after they were stolen from their home, leading police on a search to find them.

Now, only six of the dogs have been found and returned. And, four people are facing charges related to the theft, the Port St. Lucie Police Department said.

The theft happened on Nov. 4 at a home in Port St. Lucie. Since then, detectives have been searching not only for the dogs but also for the people responsible for taking them.

Eventually, police said their investigation led detectives and SWAT to the home of 19-year-old Laurence Mitchell and 18-year-old Destiny Delcampo. During a warranted search of the home, five of the French bulldog puppies were located, according to police.

A sixth stolen Frenchie was later found in Indiantown — the accused thieves had already sold it to someone, detectives explained.

Mitchell and Delcampo were then arrested and charged with grand theft and dealing in stolen property, police said. Police added Mitchell was charged with robbery by sudden snatching when detectives identified him as the man who, back in August, grabbed a 77-year-old woman's purse and pushed her to the ground in a local Publix parking lot.

Police said they then found and arrested two additional people they say were involved in snatching the dogs. Detectives said they worked with the Stuart Police Department to do a warranted search of 18-year-old Jordan Brown and 20-year-old Cinthia Galarza's home.

Brown was arrested and faces charges including burglary, grand theft, dealing in stolen property and tampering with evidence. Galarza is wanted and has an active arrest warrant for accessory after the fact, police said.

Detectives say they are still investigating the theft because 13 of the stolen French bulldogs are still missing. The six that have been found were reunited with their owner.

Now, police are asking anyone with information about the theft or who believes they may have bought a French bulldog from one of the accused thieves to call detectives at 772-871-5172.