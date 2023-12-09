Quavo's Bulldog dreams: Rapper to become a University of Georgia student

What the major Rocket Power rapper is considering was left a mystery, but who knows? Bulldogs could soon see Quavo passing the Hot Corner in Downtown Athens.

ATHENS, Ga. — Migos rapper and Athenian Quavo said that he wants to "walk like a dawg" and get a degree from the University of Georgia, according to an interview with Vibe Magazine in August.

The magazine reports that following the release of his two 'rare' snapback hats paying homage to the university as part of a collaboration with Lids Hat Drop and '47, he's decided to head back to class.

“Next year, I’m going to enroll myself into the University of Georgia," he said to Vibe Magazine. "I’m going to be a student on campus."

What the major Rocket Power rapper is considering was left a mystery, but who knows? Bulldogs could soon see Quavo passing the Hot Corner in Downtown Athens and avoiding the arches on North Campus.