Remains of 4 infants found in South Boston home

At least some of those remains were found inside a freezer at the residence, CBS Boston reported.

BOSTON — Police say they are awaiting the results of four autopsies conducted on infants whose remains were found in South Boston earlier this month.

Authorities opened an investigation after discovering the remains of two infant girls and two infant boys at a home in that neighborhood between Nov. 17 and Nov. 18, CBS Boston reported. At least some of those remains were found inside a freezer at the residence, the station reported.

Officers initially responded to a call requesting that they investigate a residence located at 838 East Broadway, according to the Boston Police Department. After finding what police described as either a human fetus or infant, officers and homicide detectives returned to the residence the following day and found additional remains there. Reporters observed the medical examiner transporting at least one set of remains from the apartment unit in a small box, CBS Boston reported.

Post-mortem examinations were performed on the remains of all four infants, the Boston Police Department confirmed. However, results of the autopsies remained pending as of Monday, when police shared their most recent update on the investigation. The probe to determine what happened is ongoing, with the Boston Police Department's homicide unit and Suffolk County District Attorney's Office involved in the investigation, the police department said.