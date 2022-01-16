Remembering, honoring impacts of Lawrence Brooks and Martin Luther King Jr.

Brooks served during a tumultuous time in America. While Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. marched for Civil Rights, he fought for equality abroad.

NEW ORLEANS — As one American hero was laid to rest, another one was celebrated.

Dozens gathered Saturday for the homegoing celebration of 112-year-old Lawrence Brooks, the oldest WWII veteran who passed away on January 5.

Brooks served during a tumultuous time in America. While Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. marched for Civil Rights, he fought for equality abroad.

The two forever left their stamp on American history.

January 15 marks the birthday of Dr. King, an activist who marched and fought for civil rights. Rights that Brooks wasn't afforded even while risking his life for his country.

"During WWII the U.S.military was segregated and he certainly faced discrimination and racism," said Stephen Watson, National WWII museum president and CEO.

Both men carried on through the hate for a better tomorrow and decades later their efforts are still being applauded.

"The fact that they stayed focused and fixed on the notion of humanity and fighting for it all, again, speaks volumes about the ways in which they were willing to sacrifice themselves," said Andrea Boyles, Tulane associate professor sociology and Africana studies.

Professor Boyles said as we remember the two this weekend we must do more than celebrate

"Some of the things Dr. King sacrificed his life for we're still fighting for," said Professor Andrea Boyles.

Such as voter rights and ending voter suppression.

"We have reached a point where yet again we need to act and they both did just that and so we ought to take those examples," said Professor Andrea Boyles.

From the battlefield to the pulpit both men went into battle with their heads held high.

"Both gentlemen exceed that. They actually acted on freedom and humanity for people so we'd like for their memories, if they're going to be recalled, we'd like for that to happen in action and not by virtue of words," said Professor Andrea Boyles.

So as we celebrate the legacy of WWII veteran, Brooks, and the accomplishments of civil rights trailblazer Dr.King, we can look to them to continue to make effective changes.

"We ought to pattern ourselves, especially those who sit in spaces of power, to pattern themselves not by virtue of words but by deeds (3:56) to pay homage," said Professor Andrea Boyles.