Want some extra cash this summer? Rent your pool!

It's an easy way to make a little extra money -- rent your pool this summer!

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — If you want to make extra money and help others beat the heat this summer have an option you might not have thought about before.

For a few hours a day, some families are renting out their pools.

"My wife came up with the idea," John Martinez said.

In May, Jennifer Martinez decided it was something they should try.

"June was a hit or miss but July really started taking off," John said.

The Martinez family lives in the Cloverleaf area and installed some things to make visitors a little more comfortable. They put up a fence for privacy, added more patio furniture and brought in a trailer with a private bathroom and kitchen.

"You get this personal trailer and it's air-conditioned. We have a restroom. There is a kitchen. You get your personal space," John said.

The family said they're booked for the entire month of July and it's cash the family could really use.

"We have five children. That has helped going to the grocery store. It's not so hard. You don't want to tell your kids you're on a budget," she said.

The Martinez family charges a flat rate of $450 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends. They ask for a deposit and guests have to sign a waiver. So far, they said they haven't had any problems with clients and they've all been great.

"It's awesome, to be honest. Everyone that we have had has been so kind. We come and check on them once or twice. And they are always inviting us for food, cake," Jennifer said.

Other rental pools charge per person and by the hour.

The pools are booked like an AirBnB. The Martinez family said they use an app called Swimply but most of their bookings come from social media.