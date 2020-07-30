Sami's Law: U.S. House passes ride-sharing bill mandating matching ID's

WASHINGTON — Legislation stemming from the death of a New Jersey woman and University of South Carolina student police say got into the car of an Uber impersonator passed the U.S. House on Wednesday.

The bipartisan bill requires ride-sharing firms like Uber and Lyft to match drivers and passengers and is named after Samantha “Sami” Josephson, a college senior about to graduate and enroll in law school, when she was found dead in March 2019. Police say Josephson got into the car of an Uber driver impersonator in Columbia, South Carolina. She was killed and her body dumped in the woods 65 miles away.