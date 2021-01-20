SC National Guard members supporting security for Presidential Inauguration

S.C. National Guard support in the district includes "manning traffic control points, security checkpoints, and managing the flow of personnel to ensure spectators are able to move around smoothly and safely before, during, and after the inauguration events."

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina said, "This past year was historically busy for the National Guard and we are prepared to continue meeting the demands of 2021. Our Soldiers and Airmen have been actively supporting the COVID-19 response efforts in the state for more than 300 days and now we will also be joining other states and territories in our nation's capital in support of the Presidential Inauguration. As a community-based organization, it is important to us to support our neighbors and help keep citizens safe."