SC National Guard members supporting security for Presidential Inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard continue to provide security support in Washington, D.C., for the 59th Presidential Inauguration.
There are at least 25,000 National Guard men and women conducting security, communication, and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities in support of the inauguration.
About 650 soldiers from South Carolina were deployed to work in support of the District of Columbia National Guard and local civilian authorities.
S.C. National Guard support in the district includes "manning traffic control points, security checkpoints, and managing the flow of personnel to ensure spectators are able to move around smoothly and safely before, during, and after the inauguration events."
U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina said, "This past year was historically busy for the National Guard and we are prepared to continue meeting the demands of 2021. Our Soldiers and Airmen have been actively supporting the COVID-19 response efforts in the state for more than 300 days and now we will also be joining other states and territories in our nation's capital in support of the Presidential Inauguration. As a community-based organization, it is important to us to support our neighbors and help keep citizens safe."