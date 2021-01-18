x
Tennessee restaurant deletes tweet, issues apology after insensitive mimosa advertisement

In a now-deleted tweet, the restaurant utilized Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a chance to promote half-priced mimosas.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville restaurant apologized after utilizing Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a chance to promote half-priced mimosas. 

"We have a dream...of Half-Price Mimosas!" the restaurant announced in a since-deleted tweet. 

Credit: Scrambled Jake's

A screenshot of the mimosa promotional tweet shows it was posted to Twitter on 8:00 a.m. Sunday. 

By Monday, the tweet was unavailable, replaced by a three-part apology.

Scrambled Jake's said they apologized for the way their "marketing message came across" and apologized for "the insensitivity that this message might have caused."

A spokesperson for Scrambled Jake's reiterated the same statement from the tweet in a phone call to 10News. 

