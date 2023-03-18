People are asked to avoid the Lake Summit boat ramp.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Authorities in Polk County are searching for two adults believed to have drowned in a lake in Winter Haven, the sheriff's office said.

Polk County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit and the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission are conducting a search and recovery mission on Lake Eloise, authorities say. Reports of a possible drowning came into the sheriff's office at around 5 p.m.

At this time, the sheriff's office is asking the public to avoid the Lake Summit boat ramp, Lake Summitt and Lake Eloise until further notice.

As of 8 p.m., crews on the water were still searching for the two adults.

