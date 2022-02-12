Search for Ansonia child Vanessa Morales reaches 3-year mark

On Dec. 2, 2019, Vanessa's mother, Christine Holloway, was found murdered in her Ansonia home, and Vanessa was nowhere to be found, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANSONIA, Conn. — The search for missing Ansonia child Vanessa Morales continues into its third year.

On Dec. 2, 2019, Vanessa's mother, Christine Holloway, was found murdered in her Ansonia home, and Vanessa was nowhere to be found, police said.

Jose Morales was charged with the murder of Holloway and is allegedly involved in Vanessa's disappearance.

Vanessa was 1 year old at the time of her disappearance. In 2021, authorities released an age-enhanced photo of Vanessa to reflect her growing up and better help someone possibly recognize and find her.

"The Ansonia Police Department is determined to find the answers as to Vanessa's whereabouts. Please keep Vanessa, Christine and her family in your thoughts and prayers during this holiday season," the Ansonia police said in a statement Friday.

The police department has garnered thousands of tips regarding the case and has been working with the FBI as well.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the police department at 203-735-1885 or anonymous tips can be left at Tip411.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.