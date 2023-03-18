Skylar Losey, 23, was wanted by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office for violating the conditions of his probation, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Massillon man, previously convicted of gross sexual imposition of a child, was arrested by task force members at a hotel in north Columbus Friday.

Skylar Losey, 23, was wanted by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office for violating the conditions of his probation, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. His previous conviction reportedly involved a child who was approximately 6 years old.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) received information from another task force and found Losey at the Norwood Inn and Suites, located in the 1200 block of East Dublin Granville Road.

During the arrest, the task force recovered a 14-year-old who was allegedly staying with Losey at the hotel. The teen was turned over to local authorities in Columbus for identification and further investigation.

Losey was taken to the Franklin County Jail where he awaits extradition back to Stark County, the U.S. Marshals Service says.