'She was a once in a lifetime companion': World's oldest dog passes away

TAYLORS, South Carolina — The world has lost a world record holder this week, as Pebbles, the current holder of the Guinness World Record for oldest living dog, has passed away at the age of 22.

Pebbles was a Toy Fox Terrier from Long Island, New York who went viral after claiming the record.

Pebbles was owned by Bobby and Julie Gregory, who reportedly contacted Guinness after realizing that Pebbles was older than the current holder of the record, TobyKeith.

Born March 28, 2000, Pebbles lived to the age of 22 years old, passing away on Monday, Oct. 3 just five months from her 23rd birthday. Pebbles reportedly passed away peacefully at her home of natural causes.

Julie Gregory said that Pebbles "spent her days enjoying country music and being loved".

Gregory credits Pebble's long life to showering her with plenty of love and affection.

"She was a once in a lifetime companion, and it was our honor to have had the blessing to have had her as a pet, and family member," wrote Gregory.